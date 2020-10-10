LATTA, Valerie Mae:

6.5.1938 - 30.7.2020



LATTA, Matthew Robert John:

16.10.1936 - 29.8.2020

Adrian and Jane, Mandy and James, Chris and Claire, and their families wish to sincerely thank you for the kindness and support we have received over the past few weeks. The cards, flowers, visits and baking have meant so much to us. Thank you to the staff at Invercargill and Gore Hospital (where she had worked for thirty three years) for the last time. Thank you to the staff of Windsor Park in Gore for Dad's wonderful care and support in the last years of his life. A special thanks to Heather, Leisa, Lea, Rob and Hayden from Southern Funeral Home, Gore for taking care of us during this difficult time. A heartful thank you to Chris and Adrienne Rodgers for leading Mum and Dad's services, and to St Andrew's Church ladies for the flowers and afternoon teas. To all of you, please accept this as a personal thank you for all your kindness.



