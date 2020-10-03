McKAY,
Valentine John (Val):
5.10.1940 - 2.10.2020
Peacefully passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, with his family. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Sandra*, Andrew*, Helen, Donald and Nicole, Kathryn and Mark, Brent and Susan, and Elizabeth and Greg. Adored Grandad of Amy, James, Vaughan, Lewis, Tom, Eddie, Oscar, Murdo, Mirrin, Gracie and Rowan. Adored Great-Grandad of Lucy and Joey. Loved son of the late Geordie and Amie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jacqui* and Neil*, Mary* and Lex, Judy and Ross*, Dick and Jenny, Brian and Patricia, Lesley and John, Doreen and Winston, Raylene and Ronnie*, and Robyn and Grant. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In accordance with Val's wishes a family gathering will be held. There will be a wider celebration when other family can travel from overseas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Southland. Friends may leave messages on Val's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
