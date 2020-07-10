AH FOOK, Ugapo Api:
Born July 4, 1942 (Samoa) – Died July 7, 2020 (Invercargill). Loved son of the late Ah Fook and Maletina Ah Fook; loved brother of Sula* and Iole, Rosa* and Lafai Mino, Inosia* and Lafai Amosa, Nimoe* and Taualiipano Ching Sum, Mili and Faase'e Siaki, Afolau and Matamea Van, Ah Fook and Ana, and Mose and Afolau; Beloved husband of Selesa Faasipa; Loved father and father-in-law of Atonio and Nui, Ami and Sa, Palemene and Seulata, Maima and Sefo, Aleki*, Faletolu and Sara, Tavita and Mel, and Kliffy. Loved granddad of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Api will be held in First Church, Tay Street, Invercargill, at 11.00am, on Monday, July 13, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 32 Shannon Street, Invercargill, or to Api's tribute page on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes/
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 10 to July 11, 2020