McINTYRE, Tui Heather:
Passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Ascot Care Home; aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Cecil McIntyre, dearly loved Mum, Mum-in-law and Grandma of David and Karen, Lynley and Perry Murray, Jessica and Raika. In accordance with Tui's wishes, a private service has been held. Thank you to the staff of Ascot Care Home for their love, care and support of Tui during the last 3 years. Messages to 182 Catherine Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 28, 2019