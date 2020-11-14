HARRISON,

Tui Naida (nee Gallop):

Died on November 9, 2020, after a long fought but briefly known battle with cancer. She will be sorely missed by her husband Arthur, children Ross, Chandra, and Justin and greeting her in heaven, Meredith. Her grandchildren Lee, Kaela, Jasper, Zoey, Lewis and Lexi. Her great-grandchildren Charlie, Scarlett and Sebastian will miss her dearly as will many others from whanau, cubs, scouts, sports teams, scholars and artists who she mentored, supported and inspired in her 78 years.

"You are a symphony of stardust"

Messages to the Harrison Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. Tui's life will be celebrated at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Rd, Papanui, on Wednesday, November 18, at 1.30pm.





