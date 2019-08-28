Tui DELANEY

DELANEY, Tui May:
Peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Loved wife of Cecil Herbert Tippett* and of David William Delaney*, mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Lynda, Tony and Jenny, Yvonne and Deyell, Colin and Lynette, Leonard*, Simon and Daphne*, Cecily and Garry, grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Tui's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street Invercargill, on Saturday, August 31, at 10.00am, interment to follow at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 18 Rata Road Otatara, Rd 9, Otatara. 9879.
(*denotes deceased)

