Trevor MOLLOY

Service Information
Heartland Funerals
22 Arthur Street
Timaru, Canterbury
60613
(080)-043-2785
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:30 p.m.
The family home
11 Galletly Road
St Andrews
Death Notice

MOLLOY,
Trevor Wayne William:
Suddenly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Dearly loved son of Wayne and Moira. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Hannah and Ben, Emma and Chris. Loved uncle of Charlotte, and Olivia; Noah, and Jax. Loved grandson of Isla and the late Trevor Molloy, Ruby and the late Willy McConnaughie. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at the family home, 11 Galletly Road, St Andrews, on Friday, March 13, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Southland Times on Mar. 11, 2020
