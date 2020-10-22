LAMB, Trevor Edwin:
In his 84th year, passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Dearly loved son of *Reginald and *Mona. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of *Brian and Annette, *Valmai and *Barry. Loved special friend of Stephen and Kay Blee, and uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A time to farewell Trevor will be held in Iona Chapel, Peacehaven, 498 Tweed Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, October 24, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 63 Bay View Road, Woodend, RD 11, Invercargill 9877, or to Trevor's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 22, 2020