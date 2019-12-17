HEATH, Trevor Owen:
Passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Loved father of Janine, and Philip, and Grandad to Heath, and Oscar. Brother of Carl, the late John, Lesley, and twin brother of Tony. Partner of Allison, and life friend of Julie. A service for Trevor will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Friday, December 20, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left for St John Ambulance. Messages to 31 Elizabeth Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019