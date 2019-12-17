Trevor HEATH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor HEATH.
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
View Map
Death Notice

HEATH, Trevor Owen:
Passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Loved father of Janine, and Philip, and Grandad to Heath, and Oscar. Brother of Carl, the late John, Lesley, and twin brother of Tony. Partner of Allison, and life friend of Julie. A service for Trevor will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Friday, December 20, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left for St John Ambulance. Messages to 31 Elizabeth Street, Gore 9710.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.