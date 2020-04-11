Acknowledgement

GOLDEN,

Trevor Templeton:

Miriam, Anita, Dave, Zac, Charlie and John wish to sincerely thank family, friends and neighbours for the kindness shown to us in the loss of Trevor, our dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. The lovely flowers, food, cards, phone calls and visits were very much appreciated. Thank you to everyone who helped with his service especially Lindsay and Evonne for making it so special and to all who who attended. We are grateful to all involved in his care during his illness. Please accept this as a personal and heartfelt acknowledgement to you all for the compassion and support shown to us in recent months.

"Those we have laughed with, learned from,

leaned on and loved most, leave us

the very best memories."



