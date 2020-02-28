GOLDEN,
Trevor Templeton:
Trevor passed away peacefully, at Frankton (previously of Wendonside), on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Miriam. Cherished father and father-in-law of Anita and Dave, John and Jillian*, and loving and adored Grandad of Zac and Charlie. Loved brother, brother-in-law and Uncle.
He potters no more in
the garden,
He strolls no more down
the path,
But the years we had together
Will live forever in our hearts.
A service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Ross St, Frankton, on Monday, March 2, at 1.30pm, followed by a private burial. Special thanks to everyone involved in Trevor's care over the past eighteen months. Messages to 43 Stewart St, Frankton, Queenstown 9300.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020