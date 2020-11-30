BENNETT, Trevor:
Peacefully, after a courageous battle, on November 29, 2020, at Clutha Health First, surrounded by his family; aged 74 years. Dearly loved son of Stanley* and Marjorie*, step-son of Anne*, much loved brother and brother-in-law to Bryan and Jenny, Russell and Cora, Phyllis and Paul, Rewa and Max, Joan and Eddie*, Edwin*, Bevan, and a much loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held on Thursday, December 3, at 1.30pm, in the Milton Country Club, Union Street, Milton, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milton District Nurses would be appreciated and may be left at Trevor's service. Messages to 55a Elderlee Street, Milton 9220.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 30, 2020