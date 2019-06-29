MAXWELL,
Treasure Raumoa:
Peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019; aged 83 years. Cherished and loved daughter of the late Archie and Queenie Davis. Loved wife of the late Gavin, much loved and cherished mum and mother-in-law of Lowana and Barry Clearwater, Christine and the late Gavin, Duncan and Karina, Barry, Charmaine and Gordon Ropiha, loved Nannie of Kent, Daniel, Peri, Jamie, Natasha, Dominique, Elisha, Nicole, Chantelle, Hamish, dearly loved Nannie Nannie of Shylaa, Jayden, Tarnica, Harlym, Jax, Khalia, Kaylee-Rose, Roxton, Xavier, Queenie, Santana, Kiwa, Beaudine, and Leo. Treasure will be resting at home with whanau until her service, which will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Monday, July 1, at 1.00pm. Interment to follow at the Eastern Cemetery. Arohanui to Robyn, Lynley and all the staff of the Williams Wing at Clare House for the care and compassion shown to our whanau. Messages to 18 Kildare Place, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from June 29 to July 1, 2019