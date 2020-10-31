CLARK,
Tracey (Mason):
Of Waimate. Passed away peacefully, at 10.00pm, on October 29, 2020, at South Canterbury Hospice, after a long battle with cancer; Aged 48. Dearly loved sister of Kim Phillips, and sister-in-law of Craig Phillips. Loved Aunty to Samantha, Katelyn, Raymond, and Melissa. Loved companion of Julian Mason. Loving mother of her children Ashleigh, Josh, Hayden, Corey, Shaqulle, and Gemma. She fought a tough battle right to the very end. Messages to 114 Wallacetown Lorneville Highway, RD 4, Invercargill 9874.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 31, 2020