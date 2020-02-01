McKENZIE, Tony David:
(formerly of Arrowtown). Peacefully, at Dunedin Hospital on January 29, 2020, after a courageous cancer journey; aged 58 years young. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best friend of Jan, treasured son-in-law of Margaret and the late Alan Dunbar, adored brother-in-law of Steve and Cindy Dunbar, Kev and Marie Dunbar, Sharon and Darren Gammie (Wellington), cherished uncle of Matt, Ruby, Amy, the late Rory, Callum, Lydia and Mario, Jessie and Ricky, Lucas and Kurt, precious great-uncle of Jackson, Lola, and Scarlett. Tony will be sorely missed by us all including his faithful cats Lily and Macey. At Tony's request a private cremation will be held. Messages to 27 Anderton Crescent, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 1, 2020