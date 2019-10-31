BENNETTS, Tony "Stones":
Of Queenstown, at home on October 28, 2019, aged 57. Loved Hun of Tanz, adored father of Leigh, Kirstie and Josh; father-in-law of Richy and Jo; and a very special Pop of Aleeah, Tyler, Aiden, Kadie and Maddie.
Will be missed especially for his generosity, humour, kind heart and not forgetting Coruba – short glass, double shot, splash of coke, no ice.
A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at Moonlight Stables, 69 Morven Ferry Road, Queenstown, on Saturday, November 2, at 3.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to:
14 Remarkables Crescent, Frankton, Queenstown 9300.
