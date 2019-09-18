VALOAJACK, Tikaia (Jack):
Aged 67. Passed suddenly at Dunedin Hospital, surrounded by anau, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Much loved husband of Lyn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Valoa and Haidee (Invercargill), Tania and Timothy (Gold Coast). Dearly loved Papa of Tatiana, Tikaia, Avé, Villiamu, and Taavi.
"A strong man gone home to his maker"
A service to honour Tika's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, 111 Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Thursday, September 19, at 10.00am. Tika is resting at home. Messages can be sent to 174 Centre Street, Invercargill 9812. Tributes can be left online at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 18, 2019