WHAREKAWA, Thomas:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 20 March 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved father of Nathan, Tracy and the late Taneti. Loved Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and friend. A service to celebrate Thomas's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Tuesday, 24 March at 2.00pm. Messages to c/- PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840. Please note due to the Covid 19 out brake attendance numbers are limited. Please contact Nate on 021 0496895 if you wish to attend.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 23, 2020