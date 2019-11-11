TELFER, Thomas Robin:
Passed away after a long illness on November 6, 2019; in his 73rd year. Dearly beloved husband of Lynne. Loved son of Doreen and the late Alan. Loved father and father-in-law of Travis (dec), Clayton and Sandra, Abby, Shane and Emma, and Sarah. Loved grandad to Arthur, and Lucas; Jayella, Leroy, and Ezra; Penny, and Tully; Hayley, and Jake. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme and Caryl, Lynette and Murray Christie, David (dec), and Linda and Pete Jennings, Fiona and Ross Johnston, and Hunter Medley (dec), Jason and Rochelle, Dianne and Barry Englefield, Brent and Donna Baguley, and the late Aby, and Kenneth. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. A memorial gathering to celebrate Robin's life will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 234 Brockley Road, Timaru. Messages to 22 Opie Street, Waimate 7924.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 11, 2019