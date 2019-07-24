TAYLOR,
Thomas Mowat (Tom):
Peacefully at Clare House on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, aged 89 years. Loved husband and best friend of Val for 66 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Lynley and Tom*, Stephen and Jill and Meagan*, Carolyn*, Kristine and Brendon. Loved Poppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved son of Peter* and Lily* Taylor (Duntroon and Oamaru), brother of Maurice, and Lil. We would like to thank staff of Clare House for all their love and support of Tom. A funeral service to celebrate Tom's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, July 26, at 12.00 noon. The service will conclude with a committal at the Southland Crematorium. Messages to 31 Sydney Street, Invercargill 9810. (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 24 to July 25, 2019