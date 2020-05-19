RYDER,
Thomas George (Tom):
18.02.1927 - 16.05.2020
in his 94th year.
It is with great sadness the family would like to announce the passing of Tom, in his 94th year, at Kew Hospital, Invercargill, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Very much loved husband of the late Shirley Ryder, adored father of D'Lice and Paul Phelan (Dunedin), Stephen (Nelson), fantastic Pop to the late Kane James and Monique (Adelaide, Australia). Formerly of Dunedin and Te Anau and lately Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, Invercargill. Many thanks to the Critical Care and Recovery Unit staff at Kew Hospital for their gentle care of our Dad. We would also like to acknowledge the fantastic staff at Rowena Jackson for his special care and support over the last 6 years. Tom has been cremated and a casting ceremony will be held at a later date. Messages may be sent to 104 Doon Street, Waverley, Dunedin 9013 or E: [email protected]
"Always a glint in your eye,
a smile on your face, a quick wit and a chance for a cuddle never missed. You made us laugh, such a gentle man,
it's time to fly free".
You will be so dearly missed.
Published in Southland Times on May 19, 2020