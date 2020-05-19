Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



RYDER,

Thomas George (Tom):

18.02.1927 - 16.05.2020

in his 94th year.

It is with great sadness the family would like to announce the passing of Tom, in his 94th year, at Kew Hospital, Invercargill, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Very much loved husband of the late Shirley Ryder, adored father of D'Lice and Paul Phelan (Dunedin), Stephen (Nelson), fantastic Pop to the late Kane James and Monique (Adelaide, Australia). Formerly of Dunedin and Te Anau and lately Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, Invercargill. Many thanks to the Critical Care and Recovery Unit staff at Kew Hospital for their gentle care of our Dad. We would also like to acknowledge the fantastic staff at Rowena Jackson for his special care and support over the last 6 years. Tom has been cremated and a casting ceremony will be held at a later date. Messages may be sent to 104 Doon Street, Waverley, Dunedin 9013 or E:

"Always a glint in your eye,

a smile on your face, a quick wit and a chance for a cuddle never missed. You made us laugh, such a gentle man,

it's time to fly free".

You will be so dearly missed.







RYDER,Thomas George (Tom):18.02.1927 - 16.05.2020in his 94th year.It is with great sadness the family would like to announce the passing of Tom, in his 94th year, at Kew Hospital, Invercargill, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Very much loved husband of the late Shirley Ryder, adored father of D'Lice and Paul Phelan (Dunedin), Stephen (Nelson), fantastic Pop to the late Kane James and Monique (Adelaide, Australia). Formerly of Dunedin and Te Anau and lately Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, Invercargill. Many thanks to the Critical Care and Recovery Unit staff at Kew Hospital for their gentle care of our Dad. We would also like to acknowledge the fantastic staff at Rowena Jackson for his special care and support over the last 6 years. Tom has been cremated and a casting ceremony will be held at a later date. Messages may be sent to 104 Doon Street, Waverley, Dunedin 9013 or E: [email protected] "Always a glint in your eye,a smile on your face, a quick wit and a chance for a cuddle never missed. You made us laugh, such a gentle man,it's time to fly free".You will be so dearly missed. Published in Southland Times on May 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers