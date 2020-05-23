Thomas PALMER

Death Notice

PALMER,
Thomas John (John):
Passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital surrounded by his loving family on May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Thyra. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Denise, Lee and Anders, Stephen and Donna, Andrew and Vicki, and Jon and Terri. Beloved Grandad of his 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to everyone at the Summerset Care Centre, and Whanganui Hospital who looked after John. A service for John will be live-streamed at www.clevelandfunerals.co.nz on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on May 23, 2020
