MOYLAN, Thomas Joseph:
Peacefully, at Calvary Hospital, on Friday, May 15, 2020, aged 98. Dearly loved husband of the late Nancye. Cherished father and father-in-law of Christine and Donald Sutherland, Jane-Maree, Philippa, and the late Helen and Bernadette Moylan. Loving Grandad Tom of Andrew, Katie and Patrice Sutherland, and Tania, Stephen, Aimee, Rebecca and Jacob Hassan. Dearest great grandad of Noah, Max, Ella, Ruby and the late Claire and Oliver.
R.I.P.
A private funeral service has been held at Calvary. Messages to 106 Kildare Mews, Invercargill, 9810 or to Tom's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
