McDONALD,
Thomas Donald:
NZ 43544 LAC. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Southland Hospital on Friday, January 31, 2020; aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Gwendoline, loved father of Neil and the late Margaret and partner Jennie (Queenstown), and Malcolm (Invercargill), loved grandfather of Samuel and partner Teri, and great-grandfather of Kyran, Hunter and Ryan (Queenstown), loved grandfather of Sarah Soper and Brent (Cromwell). A celebration of Tom's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, February 7 at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow. Messages to PO Box 553, Queenstown 9348.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020