LAKE, Thomas Block:
Tom passed away on June 20, 2019, at Vickery Court Rest Home, aged 88 years. Husband of the late Moria Lake, father of Penelope, Donna and Tracey, loving Grandfather, father-in-law and good mate to many. Heartfelt thanks to the team at Vickery Court for their professionalism, support and care. A memorial service to celebrate Tom's life will be held in Invercargill, to be advised at a later date.
Sadly missed by family and friends. Rest in Peace.
Published in Southland Times on June 22, 2019