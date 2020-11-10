KENT, Thomas James (Jim):
01.11.1946 - 03.11.2020
At Darwin Australia. Much loved husband of Mira, and loving father father-in-law and Grandad of Karen and Boysie and their families. Loved son of the late William (Bill) and Jean Kent. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Clem* Hughes (Gore), Anne* and Noel Dallas, Marion* and Gerald Longman, Helene and Moe Tamasese (Samoa), Betty and Barry Mitchell (Tokoroa). Much loved Uncle of his nieces and nephews.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 10, 2020