DRAIN, Thomas George
McAlister (Baldy):
Peacefully in the care of Longwood Care Home, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne. Father of Doug and his partner Liz (Australia). Father-in-law of the late Heather. A dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Special friend of Betty Maxwell and family, and Murray.
"The family would like to thank the staff at Longwood Care Home for their special care of Baldy over the last 2 years".
A celebration of Baldy's life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Waiau Town and Country Club, King Street, Tuatapere, at 11.00am, then an interment at the Tuatapere cemetery straight after. Messages to "Drain Family" 262 Springfield Road, RD 7D, Oamaru 9492.
* Due to the current Covid regulations, level 2 states we are only to have 100 people at a funeral, this will be relooked at on Friday and any changes will be put in Saturday's notices.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020