CLEAVER, Thomas James
(Jimmy Pom Pom):
Sadly, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 18, 2020, aged 82 years young. Devoted husband and soulmate of Noeline. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rawiri* and Robynne, Tane and Anissa, Paki and Jo, Luana and Jason. Adored grandfather of Chad, Whitney, Brandon and Kate, Danyon, Josh, Jess, Katie and Aidan, Olivia, and Sam. Jimmy also leaves behind cherished great-grandsons Theodore, and Thomas. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and best bus driver and hero to many. A service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held in the Colac Bay Hall, 14 Manuka Street, Colac Bay, on Saturday, July 25, at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 11 Milton Street, Riverton 9822.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 22 to July 25, 2020