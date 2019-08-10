Acknowledgement

BUCKINGHAM,

Thomas Herbert:

Barry, Rodney, Christine, Mark and Neville, together with their families, would like to acknowledge and thank the people who helped and supported us during the loss of our much loved father. To all the people who sent cards, flowers and attended Dad's funeral, thank you very much for your kind thoughts and sympathy. It is appreciated by us all. A special thank you to all the lovely carers and staff at Peacehaven for your kindness and great care of Dad during his time there. Also to Liz Cheyne and Erin McCallum, a special mention for all you did for Dad, and everyone else who took the time to visit. Please accept this as personal acknowledgement to you all with thanks from the Buckingham and Crosbie families.



