BEER,
Thomas George (Tom):
972264 CMT 12th Intake. Peacefully at Nelson Hospital on January 23, 2020; in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Judith. Loved father and father-in-law of Jacqui and Wesley Oldham, Amanda, Rachel and Alick Burnett. Loved grandad and poppa of Phillipa, Nally, George, Pieter, and Shawn. Cherished great-grandad to Evie. Family and friends are warmly invited to farewell Tom at The Gardens Of The World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Wednesday, January 29, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Mararewa Cemetery, Tapawera. Communications to the Beer Family, c/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 27, 2020