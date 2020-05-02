Theressa BALL (1963 - 2020)
  • "Our thoughts are with Theressa,s family and friends at this..."
    - Lianne Aitken
  • "So very sad to hear of Theresa's passing. I had the..."
    - Debbie Stephens
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Memorial Gathering
To be announced at a later date
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

BALL, Theressa Maria:
11.03.1963 - 27.04.2020
Passed away peacefully after a short courageous battle. Much loved partner of Graeme, treasured mum/ma to Alana and Quinton, Kelly and Andrew, Shane and Kiri. The best Nana in the world to all her grandies. Adored mate of Mandy and Julie. Cherished sister/sister-in-law to all her brothers and sisters. And the coolest aunty to her nieces and nephews. Theressa was a cherished friend to so many people she will be deeply missed. A private service has been held and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Messages to 35 Ethel Street, Invercargill 9812.

Published in Southland Times on May 2, 2020
