BALL, Theressa Maria:
11.03.1963 - 27.04.2020
Passed away peacefully after a short courageous battle. Much loved partner of Graeme, treasured mum/ma to Alana and Quinton, Kelly and Andrew, Shane and Kiri. The best Nana in the world to all her grandies. Adored mate of Mandy and Julie. Cherished sister/sister-in-law to all her brothers and sisters. And the coolest aunty to her nieces and nephews. Theressa was a cherished friend to so many people she will be deeply missed. A private service has been held and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Messages to 35 Ethel Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on May 2, 2020