SHIELDS (PAENGA),
Theresa Dulcie:
Peacefully at home on Sunday evening, October 4, 2020; aged 79. Loved daughter of the late Thomas and Dulcie Shields. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michele and Brent Ballantyne, *Manuel Paenga, Cala Paenga and Roger Buckingham. Loved grandmother of Morgan and Kara, Kirby and Aaron, Jesse and Lara, James, Azure, Ben, and Kaelan. Loved great-grandmother of Ethan, Jaxon, Alexander, McKenna, Theodore, and Lucinda. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Valmay and *Doug, *Ramon and Heather, Maureen, Veronica and *Jack, Bernadette and *George, John and Bernie Rae, and Pamela and Hans. A service to celebrate the life of Theresa will be held in the J Fraser and Sons Chapel, 199 Esk Street, Invercargill, on Friday, October 9, at 10.00am, followed by an interment at Eastern Cemetery. Her service will also be available on live-stream at frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestreams. Messages can be sent to Theresa's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020