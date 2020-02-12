YARDLEY,
Thelma Spence (nee Sim):
Peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Birchleigh Hospital, Mosgiel, with family; in her 97th year. Wife of the late Ken. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard, Dave and Pam, John and Michele, and also Kay, Barb and Malcolm McCallum, and Mark and Jo. Special friend of Christine. Much loved Nan of Jeremy, Nina, and James; Anna, Hayden, and Scott; Nicholas, and Hannah; Kate, and Jess, and all their partners. Loved great Nan of her 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 8 Brookside Place, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 12, 2020