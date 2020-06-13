STANDISH,

Thelma Margaret:

Bruce, Peter, Neil, Allan and families would like to thank everyone who supported Thelma and the family during her illness and following her passing. To the whole team at Ribbonwood, both staff and residents, your care and friendship was very special and much appreciated by Thelma and us. To all those that sent messages, food, flowers and attended the service, thank you. We are grateful to the team from Southern funeral home for yet again providing the family with outstanding care and support. To the West Otago RSA, and friends within the Tapanui community, a huge thank you for the companionship for Thelma in her lifetime and your help making her send off very special for the extended Christie/Standish family.



