STANDISH,
Thelma Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at Ribbonwood Country Home, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Dick, a much loved mother and mother-in-law and Granny of Bruce and the late Alison (Omakau), Peter and Robyn, Pip, and Matt (Waipahi); Neil and Jo, Mia, Eli, and Charlie (Dipton); and Alan and Wendy, Catherine, and Ben (Frankton). A service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held at the West Otago Community Centre, Tapanui, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Thank you so much to all the wonderful staff at Ribbonwood for their love and outstanding care of Thelma. Messages to Neil Standish, 208 McDonald Road, RD 1, Dipton, 9791.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020