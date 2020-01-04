NAYLOR,
Thelma Elizabeth (Betty):
Peacefully at Margaret Wilson Rest Home, Timaru, on Friday January 3, 2020, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Alan, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynley and Chris Lightburn (Australia), Shirley and Geoff Laney (Dunedin), Robert and Karen, Wendy, and the late Sally. Loved and adored grandma of Michael, Aaron, and the late Ryan; Katherine; Samuel, and Jacob; and great-grandma of Emile. Donations to Betty's chosen charity, Blind Foundation Guide Dogs would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Betty will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, January 8, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 18 Kent Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 4, 2020