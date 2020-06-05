JOHNSON, Thelma Ruby:
Peacefully, at Albany House Rest Home, Gore, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, loved partner of Arthur Gray, loved and respected mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Yvonne and Neil, Nathan (Mataura), Colin (Invercargill); John and Margaret (Invercargill), Thelma and Jason (Rolleston), Shaun and Anita (Invercargill), and Nana of all her grandchildren. Special thank you to Albany House staff for their ongoing care. A service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held in the Mataura Presbyterian Church, 60 Kana Street, on Saturday, June 6, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Mataura Cemetery. Messages to 21 Scott Street, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times on June 5, 2020