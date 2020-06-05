Thelma JOHNSON

  • "Condolences to family, loved sister of Muriel & Aunty of..."
    - Muriel Rawcliffe
  • "So sorry to hear about aunty Thelma shes was such lovely..."
    - Barbara Morphus
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Mataura Presbyterian Church
60 Kana Street,
Death Notice

JOHNSON, Thelma Ruby:
Peacefully, at Albany House Rest Home, Gore, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, loved partner of Arthur Gray, loved and respected mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Yvonne and Neil, Nathan (Mataura), Colin (Invercargill); John and Margaret (Invercargill), Thelma and Jason (Rolleston), Shaun and Anita (Invercargill), and Nana of all her grandchildren. Special thank you to Albany House staff for their ongoing care. A service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held in the Mataura Presbyterian Church, 60 Kana Street, on Saturday, June 6, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Mataura Cemetery. Messages to 21 Scott Street, Mataura 9712.

Published in Southland Times on June 5, 2020
