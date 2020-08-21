HENDERSON,
Thelma Marjorie:
Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at Calvary Hospital with caring staff by her side on Thursday, August 20, 2020; aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Frank, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim and Maria, Janeece* and John, Tony*, Lynley and Phil, Vicky and Trevor, and Cindy. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother of all her grandchildren, a very special friend of Mark. A service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Rd, Invercargill, on Saturday, August 22, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Thelma's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Calvary Staff for the loving care shown to Thelma and her family.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020