Thalia NEWPORT

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 a.m.
J Fraser & Sons' Chapel
cnr Esk and Doon Streets
Invercargill
logoNEWPORT, Thalia Jayden:
A free spirited angel taken from us on Sunday, February 16, 2020, aged 20 years. Beloved daughter of Penny and Rohan. Cherished sister of Austin and Ida. A service of celebration for Thalia's life will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, February 22, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. An invitation to all Thalia's friends and whanau to visit her at 2 Rowan Street, Hargest, Invercargill, where she is resting until her service. Messages can also be sent to this address or to her tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times on Feb. 19, 2020
