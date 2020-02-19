NEWPORT, Thalia Jayden:
A free spirited angel taken from us on Sunday, February 16, 2020, aged 20 years. Beloved daughter of Penny and Rohan. Cherished sister of Austin and Ida. A service of celebration for Thalia's life will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, February 22, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. An invitation to all Thalia's friends and whanau to visit her at 2 Rowan Street, Hargest, Invercargill, where she is resting until her service. Messages can also be sent to this address or to her tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 19, 2020