STEVENS, Terry Wayne:
Died in his Gibbston home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, aged 74. He is survived by his beloved wife Susan and daughters Suzanne and Melissa Stevens-Michael, as well as, brothers Jeff and Roger and sister Debbie, all residents of the US. A celebration of his life will be held at Peregrine Wines on Tuesday, December 8, at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers a colourful donation from your own garden or from a garden centre to plant a Memorial Garden for Terry would be greatly appreciated; he loved flowers in the garden. Alternatively, memorial donations could be made to the Queenstown Trails Trust at https://queenstowntrail.co.nz/get-involved/become-a-friend/
He was a great husband, father, brother, and friend -
a great man.
Messages to 2128 Gibbston Highway, RD1 Queenstown, 9371.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020