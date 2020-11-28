Acknowledgement

GILLIGAN, Terry:

GILLIGAN, Kathy:

Of Te Anau. Penny, Lindsay (Percy), Aaron and Hannah, would like to sincerely thank everyone for the cards, flowers, kind messages and support we received after the loss of our Mum and Dad, In-laws, Nayne and Pa. A special thank you to Grant McMaster, Wayne Carran, Ralda McRae, Garth McMaster, Eddie McMenzie, and Dave McCarlie, for their contribution to making Terry and Kath's service a beautiful and personal tribute to them both. Thanks also to Waikiwi Gardens and Peacehaven for the great care, love and respect they gave Terry and Kathy in their last months. To those who attended the service, gave us their love and support over the last, very hard months, we will be forever grateful. Please accept this as a personal thank you.



Published in Southland Times on Nov. 28, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers