GILLIGAN, Terry:
GILLIGAN, Kathy:
Of Te Anau. Penny, Lindsay (Percy), Aaron and Hannah, would like to sincerely thank everyone for the cards, flowers, kind messages and support we received after the loss of our Mum and Dad, In-laws, Nayne and Pa. A special thank you to Grant McMaster, Wayne Carran, Ralda McRae, Garth McMaster, Eddie McMenzie, and Dave McCarlie, for their contribution to making Terry and Kath's service a beautiful and personal tribute to them both. Thanks also to Waikiwi Gardens and Peacehaven for the great care, love and respect they gave Terry and Kathy in their last months. To those who attended the service, gave us their love and support over the last, very hard months, we will be forever grateful. Please accept this as a personal thank you.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 28, 2020