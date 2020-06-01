STAFFORD,
Terence John (Terry):
Formerly of Omakau. Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne, loving father and father-in-law of the late Peter, Steve and Cass, and Marie and Paul Kahukura. Loving Pop to his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid requirements, a private family service will be held. Messages to 426 Manuherikia Road, RD3, Alexandra 9393.
"Dearly loved by us all"
Published in Southland Times on June 1, 2020