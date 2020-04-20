Terence GILLIGAN

Death Notice

GILLIGAN, Terence John
(Terry, Boss):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Waikiwi Gardens Rest Home with his wife of 62 years, Kathlyn, at his side. Much loved father and 'son by law' of Penny and Lindsay (Percy). Loved and devoted Pa of Aaron (Earz) and his partner Hannah (London). A loving uncle to his nieces and nephew. A memorial service will be held for Terry at a later date in Te Anau. Messages to the Pearce Family, 262 Te Anau-Mossburn Highway, RD 1, Te Anau 9679.

Published in Southland Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
