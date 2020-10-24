GILLIGAN,
Terence and Kathlyn:
Penny and Lindsay (Percy) Pearce, their son Aaron and his partner Hannah, would like to extend an open invitation to the Memorial Service of Terence (Terry) and Kathlyn (Kathy) Gilligan. Join the family on Saturday, October 31, 2020, 2.00pm, at the Distinction Luxmore Hotel, Te Anau, for an informal ceremony with refreshments. Together we'll celebrate the lives of this wonderful couple who are so ingrained in the history of their beloved town and community.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 29, 2020