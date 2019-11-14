JOHN,

Terema Toka ("Bobby"):

Passed away peacefully at Kew Hospital surrounded by love and the support of his friends and family on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved father of his two daughters Manea and Liana John who will carry his love, strength and stubbornness in honour of the great man he was in their hearts. Reunited once again with Lynley John (deceased), the love of his life, now together in peace. We thank the Bluff Community with so much gratitude for looking out for Bobby and sharing many laughs with him along his journey. His daughters warmly invite friends and family to share memories and celebrate Bobby's life at his burial, with wife Lynley, at the Green Point Cemetery, on Thursday, November 14, at 2.00pm, followed by a feed at The Bluff Memorial RSA from 3.00pm.





