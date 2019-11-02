Teiara WILSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teiara WILSON.
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Death Notice

WILSON,
Teiara Allan Leanne:
Adrienne, William, Shanae, Kobie, Rayden, Toni, Jordyn, Avah, and Symone, and families wish to inform you of the sudden death of our baby girl on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her home in Wyndham, aged 14 years. A service for Teiara will be held in the Wyndham Memorial Hall, on Wednesday, November 6, at 1.00pm, private cremation to follow. Teiara's family wish to thank the Fire Brigade, First Response, Police and Ambulance staff for their amazing work. Messages to 23 Nightingale Street, Wyndham 9831.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.