WILSON,
Teiara Allan Leanne:
Adrienne, William, Shanae, Kobie, Rayden, Toni, Jordyn, Avah, and Symone, and families wish to inform you of the sudden death of our baby girl on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her home in Wyndham, aged 14 years. A service for Teiara will be held in the Wyndham Memorial Hall, on Wednesday, November 6, at 1.00pm, private cremation to follow. Teiara's family wish to thank the Fire Brigade, First Response, Police and Ambulance staff for their amazing work. Messages to 23 Nightingale Street, Wyndham 9831.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 2, 2019