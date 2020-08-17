MARTIN,
Te Ngohi Tane (Snow):
Peacefully at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Hilda. Loved father and father-in-law of Gregory and Jane, Nathan and Megan, Craig and Sheryl. Loved Koro of Nathan, Mereana. Mana, Tui. Taylor. Dearly loved brother of Katipa and Mihi. A loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces.
"Thank you to all the outstanding health care providers for their care, understanding and kindness with Dad."
A service to celebrate Snow's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Community Church, Cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets, Invercargill, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at the Eastern Cemetery. Due to the Covid Level 2 restrictions of 100 people, we will be running a livestream of Snows funeral, please email [email protected] for the link. No flowers please, but a donation can be left at the service for the Cancer Society in Snow's memory. Snow will be resting at home 86 Lime Street, until his Funeral. Messages to PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020