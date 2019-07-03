KENNY,
Te-Kura I-Awarua Jean (Ku):
Aged 61 years. Sadly, Ku slipped away peacefully on July 1, 2019, at home with her loving family at her side. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Graham, much loved mother and mother-in-law of James and the late Rebecca, Alyscia and Jason Leevey, David and Holly, and cherished Nanny of Marley, Kaya, Ridge, Zion, and the late Shontayne. A service of farewell for Ku will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 2.00pm, in Simpson Park, Lawrence, then leaving for the Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lawrence St John Ambulance and South Otago Cancer Society, would be appreciated and may be left at Ku's service. Messages to 33 Thompson Road, RD 1, Lawrence 9591.
Published in Southland Times from July 3 to July 4, 2019