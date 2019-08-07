ALSWEILER,
Tanya Faye (Cartney):
After a courageous battle following a short illness on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at Christchurch Hospital, aged 50 years. Most gorgeous wife and loving soulmate of Carl. Adoring second mum to Chris and Jillian, Alice and Matt, Jacob and Gemma. Daughter of George and Val of Ashburton, sister to Scott and Paul and sister-in-law to Anna. Aunty to Georgie and Tamsin. Also sister-in-law to Forrest and Nicola McLeod, aunty to Cameron and Bianca, Katie and Keiran, and loving companion of Louie the Wonder Dog! So greatly loved by family, friends and work colleagues, Tanya we will miss you terribly. Messages to Carl at PO Box 19-544, Christchurch 8023, or George and Val at 69 Kelvin Cr, Ashburton 7700. Funeral service to be held on Saturday, August 10, 1.30pm, at the Ashburton Hotel, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, followed by private cremation.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019