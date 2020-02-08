RODERICK, Tane Ross:
Suddenly as the result of an accident in Moeraki on February 6, 2020; aged 42 years. Soulmate of Sandy Bustos, dearly loved mate and son of Noble Roderick, and Sally, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Linda and Ron, Kara and Roger, Jade and Daniel, Saida and Carlos, loved Uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Tane will be at the Uenuku Marae, 4 Te Karita Road, Moeraki, from 3pm Saturday. A Tangi for Tane will be held at the Marae, at 11.00am, on Tuesday, February 11, the funeral then leaving for the Hampden Cemetery. Messages to Tane's page on www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 8, 2020